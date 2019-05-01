Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Anthony T. DeAngelis

Toms River - Anthony T. DeAngelis, 83, of Toms River died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Manhattan, NY, he resided in Sparta before moving to Toms River in 1999. Anthony served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 and was a member of the National Wildlife Association. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Theresa G. DeAngelis in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Lorraine Potente of Tuckerton, 2 brothers James and Michael, 2 sisters Genevieve and Mary, 4 grandchildren Lee Anne, Jacquelyn, James, Marie and 6 great-grandchildren James Thomas, Frederick IV, Kylie, Alexxandra J, Adrien and Elijah. Visitation 11am-1pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019
