Anthony Thomas Organek
Red Bank - Anthony Thomas Organek, 81, of Red Bank, passed away at home on May 5, 2020. He was born in Bayonne, NJ to the late Anthony and Josephine (Mikulski) Organek. Anthony worked as a computer systems programmer for IBM and AT&T Bell Labs in Holmdel retiring after many years.
"Tony O" as he was known, was a Sergeant E-5 in the US Army Reserves, a world traveled railroad photographer, an amateur historian of the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania and contributing photographer for multiple historic railroad books. Besides railroading, he also played piano and love to sing with the church choir.
Anthony is predeceased by his beloved wife, Madeline (Apruzzi) Organek. Surviving are his two sons, David and his wife Amy and Steven and his wife Deborah, his three cherished grandchildren Maxwell, Rebecca and Paul and his dear sister Frances.
Due to the current health crisis, all arrangements are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Anthony's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org/. Please visit Anthony's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 11, 2020.