Services
Hanley Funeral Home Inc
60 New Dorp Ln
Staten Island, NY 10306
(718) 351-1800
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony V. Feola


1930 - 2020
Anthony V. Feola Obituary
Anthony V. Feola

Born 5/29/30 in Manhattan, Anthony grew up on the Lower East Side, where he worked in Auto Body repair. He moved to Grant City, Staten Island in 1957. He opened his last shop in the Tribecca section of Manhattan until his retirement. He served as President of the Auto Body Craftsmen Guild and later was their Treasurer. Anthony loved to collect model cars. He enjoyed woodworking, jigsaw and word puzzles. He moved to Hazlet, NJ in 2003. Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Annamae, and his son, Joseph. Surviving are 2 daughters, Mary Bryant and her husband Bill Gustenhoven of Neptune, NJ Camille Kinzel and her husband Robert of Cape Coral, FL, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Arrangements with Hanley Funeral Home , 60 New Drop Lane, Staen Island 10306. Viewing Sunday 2/9/20 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Burial at Moravian Cemetery Monday 2/10/20
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
