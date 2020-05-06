Anthony W. Malinconico
Anthony W. Malinconico

Toms River - Anthony W. Malinconico, 79 of Toms River passed away at home, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen before relocating to Toms River. Anthony was a Local 595 Union Laborer for Benjamin R. Harvey Company, Oakhurst for over 50 years, working for 3 generations of the Harvey Family. He was a 50 year plus Gold Member of the Laborers International Union of North America. Anthony was also a Life Member of the (Oakshades)Aberdeen Fire Company being a member since 1962.

Anthony is pre deceased by his parents; Anthony and Florence Malinconico and his brother Aniellio. He is survived by his adored wife; Margaret Ann (Mancuso) Biondi-Malinconico, loving children, Andrew J. Malinconico of Union Beach, Jodi Malinconico O'Connor and her husband Christopher of Aberdeen, step sons Michael Biondi and his wife Erin of Long Island, Anthony Biondi Jr., and his wife Danielle of Union Beach, cherished grandchildren; Gabriella and Mia Malinconico, Samantha, Savannah, and CJ O'Connor, Frank Matthew and Anthony III Biondi. He also leaves his dear sister Elizabeth Liggio and her husband Joe of Lakewood, sister in law Judy Malinconico of Edison and many nieces and nephews.

Anthony will be dearly missed by all that knew him. There will be a private visitation for his immediate family Friday, May 8, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport NJ, 07735. his cremation will be private. To leave the family a online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at the link Jefferson.edu/Sato in Anthony's name.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
