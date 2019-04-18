Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Atlantic Highlands
Anthony Zero Obituary
Anthony Zero

Atlantic Highlands - Anthony F Zero, age 58, of Atlantic Highlands died Monday, April 15, 2019 at home in Atlantic Highlands.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 23 at St. Agnes Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Bayview Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 22 from 5:00-08:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home, Leonardo.

In Lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Tunnels to Tower Foundation or s.

For the full text of the obituary please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019
