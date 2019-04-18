|
|
Anthony Zero
Atlantic Highlands - Anthony F Zero, age 58, of Atlantic Highlands died Monday, April 15, 2019 at home in Atlantic Highlands.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 23 at St. Agnes Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Bayview Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Monday, April 22 from 5:00-08:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home, Leonardo.
In Lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Tunnels to Tower Foundation or s.
For the full text of the obituary please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019