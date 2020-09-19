1/
Antoinette C. Volpe
Antoinette C. Volpe

Bradley Beach - Antoinette C. Volpe, 74, of Bradley Beach, passed away on September 18, 2020. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Angelina (Galante) Volpe, resided in Staten Island and Millstone Twp. prior to settling in Bradley Beach 20 years ago.

She is survived by her loving sons; Alexandre and Laurence-Anthony Gabler and their families, her cherished grandchildren, her dear brothers, Alfred and Vincent Volpe and their families; her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday, September 21 from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on Tuesday, September 22 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Antoinette's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children lovetotherescue.org or Liam's Lighthouse Foundation for HLH liamslighthousefoundation.org. Please visit Antoinette's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
