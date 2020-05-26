Antoinette Fania
Antoinette Fania

Toms River - Antoinette Fania (Sbordone), 86, of Toms River, NJ died on Saturday May 23, 2020.

Born in Westfield, NJ, she lived in Plainfield, NJ and Piscataway, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1978.

She was a communicant of St Justin's RC Church in Toms River.

Antoinette worked for the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor, for 37 years before retiring in 1991. She worked as a Job Interviewer in Toms River.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Jerry, in 2016.

Also predeceased by her mother, Angelina (Merola), her father, Anthony Sbordone and a brother, Danny.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd. Toms River, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities.

Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 288-9000
