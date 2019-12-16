|
Antoinette M. Hewitt
Toms River - ANTOINETTE M. (nee Berlen) HEWITT, 93, of the Holiday Heights section of TOMS RIVER, died Saturday, December 14 at her daughter's home surrounded by loved ones in Jackson, NJ. She worked for Western Electric, Kearny, for 15 years, and was a photocopy operator at Bell Labs, Holmdel, for 24 years. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Hazlet, and the Italian Club and Social Club of Holiday Heights. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Hazlet for 35 years before moving to Toms River in 1995.
She was predeceased by the love of her life James Hewitt in 1999, her brother Frank Berlen, son-in-law Dennis Thompson, sister-in-law Ann Ericson, brothers-in-law Arthur Charette and James Druda, and her niece and nephew Joy Pitts and Roy Ericson.
Surviving are her two daughters, whom she dearly loved, Kathleen Brown of Spring Lake Heights, Diane Hewitt Thompson of Jackson, her brothers Lawrence Berlen (Michele) of Bonita Springs FL, Nick Berlen (Susan) of Spring Hill, FL, her sisters Millie Druda of Cresskill, Marion Charette of Jackson, step grandchildren Keryn Thompson, Middletown, Kelsey Thompson Claytor (Matt) of Wash. D.C., many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Vicky Rosa.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Rte 35 @ New Bedford Road, Wall, NJ 07719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019