Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Peter's Church
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
View Map
Antoinette M. Lazzaro

Brick - Antoinette M. Lazzaro passed away on March 29, 2019 after a short yet complicated battle with cancer, Although her battle was short, Antoinette won in the end with her one wish of being an organ donor being fulfilled upon passing. Antoinette grew up in Point Pleasant Beach and lived for the past 16 years in Brick. She leaves behind her only daughter and son in law, Nicole and James J. Izquierdo of Point Pleasant Boro and her two beloved grandchildren, Gianna and Piper. She also leaves behind her long time boyfriend, James Pringle. Her siblings and extended family will miss her dearly. A mass will be held in Antoinette's honor at Saint Peter's Church in Point Pleasant Beach on May 11th at 1pm. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
