Antoinette M. 'Nettie' Romano
Berkeley Twp. - Antoinette M. 'Nettie' Romano, 94 of Berkeley Twp., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Antoinette worked for Toms River Schools as a playground aide for 15 years. Born in New York City, she lived in Union City moving to Toms River in 1974. Antoinette was predeceased by her beloved husband Cornelius in 2010.
She is survived by her three children, Joseph Romano and his wife Sharon, Frank Romano and his wife Pamela, Jacqualyn Brennan and her husband Michael; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a late date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.