Antoinette M. "Nettie" Romano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette M. 'Nettie' Romano

Berkeley Twp. - Antoinette M. 'Nettie' Romano, 94 of Berkeley Twp., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Antoinette worked for Toms River Schools as a playground aide for 15 years. Born in New York City, she lived in Union City moving to Toms River in 1974. Antoinette was predeceased by her beloved husband Cornelius in 2010.

She is survived by her three children, Joseph Romano and his wife Sharon, Frank Romano and his wife Pamela, Jacqualyn Brennan and her husband Michael; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

A memorial service will be planned for a late date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved