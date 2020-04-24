|
Antoinette "Toni" Matthews Powell
On Wednesday evening April 22, 2020 our Heavenly Father stepped into The Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center and took one of his beloved children Antoinette" Toni" Powell. Toni was the daughter of Earl and Cora Matthews. She was born in Neptune, New Jersey on August 14, 1951. Toni was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area.
Toni graduated from Freehold Regional High School; and shortly after graduation she attended Monmouth County Vocational School, where she was licensed as a Practical Nurse (LPN). She also studied nursing at Brookdale Community College. Toni worked in the nursing field for over thirty years. She started her nursing career at Toms River Community Hospital and ended her career at the Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center; leaving when she became ill.
Toni was a faithful member of the Freehold Church of God under the leadership of Bishop Gerald Cobbs. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the senior choir. Toni was known for cooking her succulent fried chicken and famous pistachio pie at family and church functions.
Toni was one of ten children. She is predeceased by her parents Earl and Cora Matthews; and two brothers Stanley and David Matthews.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Anjanette Haugabrook of Norfolk, Virginia; three grandchildren Jamari Haugabrook, Norfolk, VA; Couren Haugabrook, Suffolk, VA; Chaynee Haugabrook, Norfolk, VA; four brothers Earl F Matthews of Clearwater, FL; Robert Matthews of Freehold, George Matthews(Shondell) Lakewood and Danny Matthews(Christine) Freehold; three sisters, Mary Sconiers of Monroe Twp ; Patricia Matthews(Paul) Jackson; Diane Matthews, Howell, dear friend Fornetta"Nette" Pritchard; thirty nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020