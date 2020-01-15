|
Antoinette Picciurro
Holmdel - Antoinette Picciurro, 86, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born Antoinette Cicoria on November 5, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up. On November 25, 1956, Antoinette and her husband, Frank, were married and began their life together in Amityville, Long Island, where they started their family. In 1966, they relocated to Staten Island, NY for a few years and in 1973, moved to the Oak Hill section of Middletown. Ultimately in 1999, they settled in Holmdel.
She was predeceased by her parents, Canio and Anna Maria (Russo) Cicoria, and her beloved husband, Frank Picciurro, Sr. Antoinette is survived by her loving sons, Frank Picciurro, Jr., and his wife, Cindy, of Millstone Twp. and Guy Picciurro and his wife, Marybeth, of Bridgewater, her dear sister, Angelina Ligotti of Whitestone, NY, and her cherished grandchildren, Suzanne Picciurro, Frank Picciurro III, Daniel and Matthew Picciurro. Antoinette will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Known by many as "Toni", she was blessed with many friends throughout her life who found her to be compassionate, loving and a person of great integrity. Once you became a friend of Toni's you were never forgotten and always loved. Some of Toni's fondest memories were of her youth in Brooklyn where she lived with and nearby many family members. This togetherness shaped her into the warm woman she would become. Toni worked in Lower Manhattan as Assistant to the Founder and Chairman at States Marine Lines prior to getting married in 1956 and raising her family. She remained active through volunteerism and her local garden club. Most of all, she will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, January 17th from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, January 18th from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 18th at 11 AM, St. Catharine R.C. Church, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Antoinette's husband's name, Frank Picciurro, to Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation (an organization for people with ALS), 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701, (732) 450-2677. You can also donate by visiting, https://ssl.charityweb.net/joandancyandpals/. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020