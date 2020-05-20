Antoinette Romanello, 83, of Matawan passed away Thursday at Village Point Nursing home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hazlet and grew up in Keyport before she married and raised her family in Matawan, NJ for 60 years. Antoinette worked for 25 years as an administrative assistant at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, NJ. Antoinette is predeceased by her husband Anthony Romanello, her parents Salvatore and Angelina Infanti, and her sisters Rose Brown and Katherine Arthurs. Antoinette is survived by her sister Frances England, brother Anthony Infanti, her children Anthony Romanello (Diane), Angela Lewis (Richard), and Theresa Kosko (Dean). She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was happiest around her seven beloved grandchildren Sarah, Shawn, Ross, Anthony, Thomas, Stephen, and Annette. She will be dearly missed by all that knew of her sweet nature. A private visitation was held and her burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keyport. To leave the family a condolence please visit wwwdayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020.