Anton J. Schwerthoffer



Freehold - Anton J. Schwerthoffer, 76, of Freehold passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.



Anton was born on October 27, 1943 in Neptune Township and was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area.



Anton was a graduate of Freehold High School and Brookdale Community College.



He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a past commander of the American Legion Post No. 178, Farmingdale.



Anton worked his professional career starting with IBM prior to working for several banking institutions in a data communication capacity.



He earned a New Jersey real estate broker's license and helped many families find their homes.



Anton was predeceased by his son, Donald in January of 2020 and his son-in-law, Joel Adamo in 2012.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Schwerthoffer.



He is also survived by two sons and their spouses, Richard and Lee Ann and Thomas and Jodi; his daughter, Karen Adamo and his daughter-in-law Lisa.



Anton was loved by his grandchildren, Megan, Travis, Erica, Chase, Alison, Lauran, Adam, James, Antonia and Jessica.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. Contributions in Anton's memory would be appreciated to the Freehold Borough PBA No. 159, 36 Jackson Street, Freehold, NJ 07728.









