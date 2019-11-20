|
Fr. Antone Kandrac, OFM Conv.
Seaside Park - Antone Kandrac, OFM Conv.
Fr. Antone Kandrac, OFM Conv., born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on May 10, 1930, died peacefully at Our Lady of the Angels Care Center, in Enfield, CT on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was son of Michael and Mary Frances (Michal) Kandrac. Besides his Franciscan family, he leaves his devoted family and friends. Friar Antone entered St. Joseph Novitiate of the Franciscan Friars Conventual in Cohoes, NY in 1950, professed his Temporary Vows on September 16, 1951 and his Solemn Vows on September 17, 1954. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1957.
Father Antone worked in various ministries during his priestly life. His first assignment was as Assistant Pastor at Assumption Church, in Syracuse, NY. From 1958 to 1961, he served as Chaplain to St. Francis Hospital, in Trenton, NJ in addition to teaching at Trenton Catholic High School. Fr. Antone served at two different VA Hospitals; in Syracuse, NY from 1961 -1967, and in Boston, MA from 1967-1982. Returning to Assumption Church 1982, he served for two years as Assistant Pastor, until in 1984, he was transferred to St. Joseph Church in Endicott, NY, to serve for one year. The next year, he was named Pastor of St. James, in Lake Pleasant and St. Anne's Church, in Wells, NY (1985-1988). As a true Franciscan with itinerancy, Fr. Antone was assigned as Pastor to St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, in Utica, NY, from 1988 to 1995. His last assignment was as Pastor of St. Mary Church, in Nassau, NY where he served until 1997. In his retirement, Fr. Antone happily continued to serve as a priest, assisting in our Franciscan Parishes, while living with his confreres.
In the fall of 2019, Fr. Antone was assigned to Our Lady of the Angels Care Center, Enfield CT. After a short time on hospice care, Sister Death claimed him on November 20, 2019.
There will be a Visitation from 5p.m.-7:00 p.m., at the Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Church of St. Catharine of Siena site, 50 E St, Seaside Park, NJ 08751, on Friday, November 22, 2019, with a Franciscan Wake Service at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall Township, NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to the Franciscan Education Burse, 12300 Folly Quarter Rd., Ellicott City, MD, 21042.
Funeral Arrangements are from Kozikowski Funeral Home, Chicopee, MA and Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave. Seaside Park, NJ. 08752
