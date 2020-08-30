Antonette E. James



Antonette James of Toms River passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1926, to Andrew and Valerie Jarusik, in Lake Ariel, Pa. growing up on the farm. She graduated from Marywood College and enjoyed teaching for over 30 years, most of that time at St. Joseph's in Toms River. She loved the outdoors, but most of all her family.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Albert S. James.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Johnstone and her husband Gary, her son, Albert S. James Jr. and his wife Terri, and son Robert. Her grandchildren - Christopher Johnstone and his wife, Chantel Tutor, Thomas Johnstone and his wife Renee, and Alyssa James. Her great-grandchildren - Kassandra and Jeremy Johnstone, Lily DiRocco and Ashton Grace Johnstone.



Services will be at Quinn-Hopping in Toms River, followed by Mass on Wednesday, September 2nd.









