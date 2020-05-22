Antonia (Toni) GliattaAntonia (Toni) Gliatta, age 78, formerly of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Toms River, NJ.Daughter of the late Louis and Fay (DePeri) Gliatta, she was raised in Garfield, where she was a graduate of Garfield High School. Antonia worked for The Pantasote Company in Passaic, New Jersey for many years as an office manager. She was a proud Catholic and held fast to her faith all through her life. Toni loved making crafts, ceramic classes, watching TV game shows & you could hear her laughter all the way down the hall! She also enjoyed outings to her favorite restaurants with her friends at Rose Garden.She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Gliatta in 2008 and sister-in-law, Barbara (Takacs) Gliatta 2005. Antonia, affectionately known as Auntie, is survived by her nieces, Robin Savage and her husband Scott of Manchester, Michele Amar and her husband Joe of Israel and her nephew Louis Gliatta and his wife Kelly of Toms River. She is also survived by 10 great-nieces/nephews and many dear family & friends from North Jersey and the Rose Garden. Auntie will be deeply missed, but we will always have our treasured memories of her in our hearts.A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.