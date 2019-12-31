|
Antonietta Betro Sama
Red Bank - Antonietta Betro Sama, 91, of Red Bank, passed from this life on Monday, December 30th, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1928 in Sant'Andrea Apostolo della Ionio, Calabria, Italy, the youngest of the four children of Nicola and Caterina Betro. After enduring life in Italy during the ravages of World War II, she married Domenick Sama in 1947, where they settled in Red Bank, NJ and raised their three children.
She was the epitome of fierce determination and natural ability in whatever she chose to undertake. Antonietta was an accomplished seamstress with an impeccable attention to detail. She was fortunate to work in a small dress shop with her "special sorority" of other ladies who left war-torn Europe. One of the ladies said she had, "golden, magical hands" because of her talent to put together any dress given her. They taught each other their native languages, shared favorite foods, and maintained a strong bond well beyond retirement. She also single-handedly hosted, organized, and cooked many holiday meals. Her meatballs and chicken soup were legendary.
Antonietta was predeceased by her beloved husband, Domenick and son, Rudy; brothers, Nicola and Francesco Betro; brothers-in-law Bruno, Silvio and Louis Sama, Nicola Riverso, Mauro DiCarlo and Francesco Varano and sisters-in-law, Marta Riverso and Antoniette DiCarlo.
Left to mourn her are her children Robert Sama (Carol), and daughter Theresa Davis (Douglas); her grandchildren, Kara Davis Masthay (Aaron), Stephanie Davis (Andrew Pecka) and Dominic Sama; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Maxwell Davis; her sister, Annina Varano of Sant Andrea, Italy; sisters-in-law, Vittoria Sama and Gloria Betro and cousin, Carmela Mastria. Dianne Chrampanis was close to Antonietta and greatly supported the family in our time of need. Valda Fuller also supported our family with her exemplary strength and kindness. Mom's final days were surrounded by the love and care of these two special ladies. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who saw her as a loving and caring role model and mentor.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank followed by entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Antonietta's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020