Antonietta DiGiora
1934 - 2020
Antonietta DiGiora

Antonietta DiGiora, 86, passed away on September 17, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center of Old Bridge, NJ.

She was born on April 2, 1934 to Leonardo and Anna Fiume in Flushing, New York. Antonietta worked as an Operator for the Accounting Office for NY Bell Telephone Company for 19 years. On January 21, 1966 she married Nicholas DiGiora. Antonietta and Nicholas lived in Matawan, Union Beach, Hazlet and then moved to Morganville, NJ. She enjoyed spending time watching Blue Bloods and NCIS tv show, doing ceramics and taking trips to Atlantic City.

Antonietta is survived by her loving husband Nicholas of 54 years; two daughters, Leonora McKeown and son-in-law Peter McKeown; AnnaMarie Davis; two step sons, Nicholas DiGiora and his wife Gail, Rocco DiGiora; stepdaughter, Frances Parkinson and her husband John; granddaughter, Victoria McKeown; granddaughter Kerrie-Anne Weickert and; five grandsons, Peter McKeown, John Parkinson, James Parkinson, Nicholas DiGiora, Anthony DiGiora. She will be deeply missed by all.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21,2020, 11:30 am at St. Clement Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ 07747.Burial will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport, New Jersey Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Foundation https://www.stjude.org. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Clement Church
SEP
21
Burial
Saint Joseph's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
