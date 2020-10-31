1/1
Antonino "Anthony" Crisafulli
Antonino "Anthony" Crisafulli

Lavallette - Antonino (Anthony) Crisafulli, 56, of Lavallette NJ passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Ant, as he was commonly known by many, was known for his larger than life personality and ease to which he engaged nearly everyone he encountered. He was an avid traveler, collector of coins and sports memorabilia and a top fan of his favorite teams the Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Phillies; but his favorite teams were the ones his children Mackenzie and AJ played on.

He is survived by his own loving team, wife Christine Albetta Crisafulli and their children Mackenzie Kinnevy and AJ Crisafulli. Predeceased by his father, Letterio Crisafulli he is also survived by his mother Angela Crisafulli and sister Mattia Ruggeri (Frank). Antonino will be fondly remembered by his in-laws Antoinette Albetta, Victor Albetta and wife Kim Albetta. As well as sisters in law Denine Latz (Wade), Betsy D'Giovani (Josh), Shelly Albetta, brother in law Thomas Albetta (Danielle) and seven nieces and nephews.

Anthony was a graduate of Widener University Class of '97 and spent his career working in the finance industry. At the time of his passing he was the Chief Financial Officer of Van Horn Metz & Co., Inc. where he had served for almost 25 years.

A private service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
