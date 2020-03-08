|
Antonio "Tony" Ampudia
Cliffwood Beach - Antonio A. Ampudia, fondly known as "Tony" by his family and friends, passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Tony was born on September 3, 1948 in Cuba, where he spent his childhood years. In 1962, he moved to the U.S. alone with the Peter Pan Program, first settling in Florida, and he was then moved to a foster home in Nebraska. Tony also lived in various places in NY, including Rockville Centre, and the Poughkeepsie/Kingston area, before relocating to NJ in 1972. On December 24, 1976, Tony and his wife, Linda, were married and began their lives together. In 1998, they settled in Cliffwood Beach. Tony was finally set free from being wheel chair bound, after 5 years with his physical disability.
He was predeceased by his parents, Armando and Aracelia (Caminas) Ampudia. Tony is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 44 years, Linda (Meyer) Ampudia, his dear sister-in-law, Shirley Felter, and his cherished nephews, Christopher Mancuso, Todd Mancuso and Corey Felter. Tony also leaves behind is adored dogs, Pepe, Christopher and Willie, and his cats, Tinkerbelle and Mollie. Tony will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, March 11th from 4 to 8 PM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered during visitation hours. In respect of Tony's wishes, he will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020