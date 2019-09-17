Services
Antonio Festa
Antonio Festa


1922 - 2019
Antonio Festa

Lakewood - Antonio Festa, age 97 of Lakewood, NJ, died on Sunday, 9/15/19 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Friends may call on Thursday, 9/19/2019, 4-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home -2170 Hwy. 88 Brick, NJ 08724. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Wall Twp. For more information or to send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
