Antonio Genova
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Genova

Toms River - Antonio "Pete" Genova, 98, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Known by all as Pete, he was a VERY proud WWII Veteran. He owned Pete's Luncheonette along with his wife Helen for many years. It was in Rahway, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen in 2007 and their only child Robert in 2016. He is survived by his daughter in law, Carol Genova, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved