Antonio Genova



Toms River - Antonio "Pete" Genova, 98, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Known by all as Pete, he was a VERY proud WWII Veteran. He owned Pete's Luncheonette along with his wife Helen for many years. It was in Rahway, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen in 2007 and their only child Robert in 2016. He is survived by his daughter in law, Carol Genova, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store