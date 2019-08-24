Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Star of the Sea Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Conceição
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Jose S. Conceição

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Jose S. Conceição Obituary
Antonio Jose S. Conceição

Oceanport - Antonio Jose S. Conceição, "ToZe", of Oceanport, died peacefully on August 21, 2019. ToZe was born in Moita do Martinho, Portugal and lived in the house he built in Oceanport for 35 years. He was a skilled mason who started as a laborer and eventually started his own business. As a proud founding member of the Portuguese Club of Long Branch and devout parishioner of the Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish, he partook in countless volunteer and charity efforts.

A beloved family man and grandfather, ToZe lived his life with vigor and passion for soccer, Fado, and most notably friendship. His storytelling abilities were unmatched, with the promise of many laughs and your heart leaving full.

He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel Conceição and Maria do Fetal. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Filomena Conceição; his son, Eric Conceição; two daughters and a son in law, Pamela Conceição and Emily O'Connor and her husband Andrew; two brothers, Adelino and Manuel Conceição; three sisters, Maria Gomes, Arminda Vieira and Carmilda Santos and two grandchildren, Jack Ambrose and Sean Antonio O'Connor.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday; 9 am from the funeral home with a 10 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now