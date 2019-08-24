|
|
Antonio Jose S. Conceição
Oceanport - Antonio Jose S. Conceição, "ToZe", of Oceanport, died peacefully on August 21, 2019. ToZe was born in Moita do Martinho, Portugal and lived in the house he built in Oceanport for 35 years. He was a skilled mason who started as a laborer and eventually started his own business. As a proud founding member of the Portuguese Club of Long Branch and devout parishioner of the Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish, he partook in countless volunteer and charity efforts.
A beloved family man and grandfather, ToZe lived his life with vigor and passion for soccer, Fado, and most notably friendship. His storytelling abilities were unmatched, with the promise of many laughs and your heart leaving full.
He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel Conceição and Maria do Fetal. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Filomena Conceição; his son, Eric Conceição; two daughters and a son in law, Pamela Conceição and Emily O'Connor and her husband Andrew; two brothers, Adelino and Manuel Conceição; three sisters, Maria Gomes, Arminda Vieira and Carmilda Santos and two grandchildren, Jack Ambrose and Sean Antonio O'Connor.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday; 9 am from the funeral home with a 10 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019