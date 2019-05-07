|
|
Antonio M. Andrade
Whiting - Antonio M. Andrade, 90, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at
Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Antonio was born in Lisbon, Portugal. He traveled the world as a Merchant Marine during which time he met his wife, Monique, in Montreal, Canada. They settled in the Newark/Belleville area where they raised their family and enjoyed spending weekends at their mountain home in the Poconos. He moved to Whiting 5 years ago. His passions were playing the stock market, coin collecting and stamp collecting. He also loved talking politics and playing cards.
Antonio is predeceased by his wife, Monique; his son, Anthony Marques Andrade; and 2 brothers, Manuel & Luis. He is survived by his 5 daughters, Mary Schmidl (Merri Nannarone) of Farmingdale, NJ, Susan DeTorrice of Ludlow, MA, Monique Wojciechowski (Ed) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, Louise Salvatore (Vern Garris) of Barrington, NJ, and Linda Heisse (Phil) of Overland Park, KS; 17 grandchildren, Lisa, Tina, Deanna, Edward, Kimberly, Beverly, Donald, Claudia, Scott, Kevin, Melissa, Alexandria, Anthony, Samantha, Geena, Philip and Gracie; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 9-10:30am at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately afterward at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019