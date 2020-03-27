Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Eatontown -

Antonio P. Ferraro, age 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Antonio was born in Long Branch, NJ to Maria and Gaetano Ferraro. He worked for Postal Annex in Shrewsbury upon his retirement in 1991. Antonio was a loving and devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Michael Ferraro and his wife Anne of Eatontown, NJ. Burial will be private at The Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury. A Service for family and friends will be arranged in the future after the current health crisis. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
