Antonio Rosa
Tinton Falls - Antonio Rosa, age 66 of Tinton Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. Antonio was born in the Bronx and was a life resident of Monmouth County. He served our Country honorably in the US Army and was a past Fort Bragg's Middleweight Boxing Champion. He owned several racehorses and was active in horseracing at Monmouth Park.
He was predeceased by his father Angel Rosa. Surviving are his mother, Carmen Tejedor; his companion, Grace Zoppi Meroni; 3 sons, 2 daughters, his brother, Angelo Rosa; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 6 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, 425 N. Main Street, Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053 (check memo-Monmouth County, NJ). Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019