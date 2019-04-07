Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Rosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antonio Rosa Obituary
Antonio Rosa

Tinton Falls - Antonio Rosa, age 66 of Tinton Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. Antonio was born in the Bronx and was a life resident of Monmouth County. He served our Country honorably in the US Army and was a past Fort Bragg's Middleweight Boxing Champion. He owned several racehorses and was active in horseracing at Monmouth Park.

He was predeceased by his father Angel Rosa. Surviving are his mother, Carmen Tejedor; his companion, Grace Zoppi Meroni; 3 sons, 2 daughters, his brother, Angelo Rosa; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 6 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, 425 N. Main Street, Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053 (check memo-Monmouth County, NJ). Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now