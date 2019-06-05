|
Antonio Vergari
Point Pleasant Beach - Antonio Vergari, age 80, died suddenly at his home in Point Pleasant Beach on Monday, May 27, 2019. Antonio was born in Nardo, Italy on October 29, 1938 to the late Giuseppe Adamuccio and Elena Vergari. He came to the United States in 1986, where he would settle and marry his wife Maura in 1989. During his career, Antonio was a chef at Giorgio's of Washington DC and later for Giant Gourmet located in Fairfax, VA. After retiring in 2006 along with his wife, they relocated to Point Pleasant Beach. During his leisure time, Antonio enjoyed cooking and gardening. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Antonio is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maura Duffy Vergari; by his son Antonio "Tony" J. Vergari; two daughters, Elena and Francesca Vergari, presently living in Florence, Italy; and brother Elio, presently living in Nardo, Italy, and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Antonio was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Carrino, Carmelo, Maria, Mario and Salvatore Vergari.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Van Hise Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. 08742. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Antonio's memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research and Parkinson's Research.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019