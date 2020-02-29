Resources
April E. Brodie

April E Brodie 70 died Thursday, February 28, 2020, in Atlanta GA. April was a long time resident of Asbury Park and relocated to metro Atlanta in 2004 to live closer to her children and grandchildren. April worked at Monmouth Medical Center of Long Branch, NJ close to 30 years before relocating.

April is predeceased by her son Eric Gunter, parents James and Mercedes Lucky, brother Ira Lucky and husband Kenneth Brodie.

Surviving are her children, daughter Phylis Moody (Anthony) of Norcross, GA, son Philip Gunter, Jr. (Angelique) of Orlando, Fl, daughter-in-law Angeline Wheat Gunter, Maryland, two sisters Roberta Blunt of Ocean, NJ and Etra Fannins of NC, brother Otto Lucky of NC, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services are private
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
