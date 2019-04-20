|
|
Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa
Barnegat - Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa, 89, of Barnegat passed on April 16, 2019. Formerly of Rahway, NJ where he lived for 70 years, he is US Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Amoco.
Predeceased by his wife Mildred (LaGuardia) of 50 years, he is survived by two daughters Diane Mohel and Kevin McLaughlin, and Lisa Swinicki and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Kayla Swinicki and fiancé Maurice Badway & Drew Swinicki and fiancé Ivana Chiriboga; brothers, Louis (Richie) and Eugene (Gene); sisters, Ann Cunicella and Loretta Syko, many nieces & nephews. Also predeceased by his sister, Gloria DePaolo.
Viewing Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Mass offered Tuesday 1 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019