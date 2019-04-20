Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arcangelo Truppa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa Obituary
Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa

Barnegat - Arcangelo "Archie" Truppa, 89, of Barnegat passed on April 16, 2019. Formerly of Rahway, NJ where he lived for 70 years, he is US Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Amoco.

Predeceased by his wife Mildred (LaGuardia) of 50 years, he is survived by two daughters Diane Mohel and Kevin McLaughlin, and Lisa Swinicki and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Kayla Swinicki and fiancé Maurice Badway & Drew Swinicki and fiancé Ivana Chiriboga; brothers, Louis (Richie) and Eugene (Gene); sisters, Ann Cunicella and Loretta Syko, many nieces & nephews. Also predeceased by his sister, Gloria DePaolo.

Viewing Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Mass offered Tuesday 1 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now