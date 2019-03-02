|
|
Archie Taylor Jr.
Somerset - Archie Taylor Jr., 88, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset, New Jersey.
Mr. Taylor was born February 06, 1931 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late Archie and Anna Hommestrade. Archie grew up in Linden, NJ and honorably served in the US Air Force after high school. While in the service, he was stationed in Newfoundland, Canada, where he met his loving wife, Catherine. He and his wife relocated to Clark where they started their family. They moved to Fords and Toms River, NJ before settling at Leisure Village in Lakewood, NJ. Archie recently relocated to Somerset to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
Archie co-owned a gas station in Cranford, NJ, with his father and brother David, and for many years he was a foreman for US Gypsum, in Clark, NJ. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW 10185). Archie was a talented mechanic and was known as a man who loved cars.
Mr. Taylor was predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine Taylor and his brother, David Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Taylor and her husband Bill Fraser of Somerset; his sister Anne Taylor; his grandchildren, Olivia, Alexia and Shannon Fraser and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 3rd, from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.
A graveside service will begin at 12:30 A.M on Monday, March 4th, at Brigadier General William. C Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to
Operation Jersey Cares, www.operationjerseycares.org, PO Box 551, Somerville, NJ 08876, Ph: 908-989-0245
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019