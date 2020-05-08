Arda Henderiks
1927 - 2020
Arda Henderiks

Tinton Falls - Arda Henderiks passed away peacefully at her home in Tinton Falls, NJ on Monday May 4th 2020 in the company of her loving son. She was born on April 5th 1927 in Nijkerk, Netherlands. She and her husband Hans and son Erick emigrated to the United States in 1955, making Asbury Park, NJ their home. Arda managed the family business retiring in 1993. She was a devout parishioner of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park. She served on the vestry and many other committees that served the communities. Arda had many interests. Arda was a frequent traveler touring most of the world. Arda enjoyed cultural diversity, expressed thru art, music, literature, and cooking. She practiced Yoga and Tai-Chi and loved her Great Danes.

Serviving are her son Dr. Erick Henderiks of Ocean, NJ, two grandsons, Lukas and Derek Henderiks of Ocean, NJ. Three Nephews, Marco Vink of Riverton NJ, Hans Fraterman of Bricktown,NJ, and Geroen Ten Bergen of Wellington, New Zealand, and Neice Catja Kraaij of Emnes, Netherlands.

There will be no public services at this time. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Lakewood NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Trinity Episcopal

Church food panty or your local food bank. Condolences for the family can be expressed at WWW.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Dear Erick, So sorry to hear about your mom. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Sincerely Rose & Augie Hillman
Rose Hillman
Friend
May 9, 2020
Arda was such a kind teacher and lifelong friend. I will never forget the joy of singing hymns along with her and Hans, with his strong baritone. We have kept in touch through the years and she will be dearly missed. I am better for having had her in my life. With love and deep sympathy for Erick and family.
Ashley Hogan
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.May she rest in Peace.
Also Erick and Family our condolences with the passing of Arda.
Peppie and Bert Dekker
May 7, 2020
Lieve tante Arda, rust zacht
-x- Rozemin & Marijn
Marijn de Jong
Family
May 6, 2020
Lieve tante Arda, begin jaren 90 heb ik u pas echt leren kennen. Daarna kwamen Peter en ik bijna ieder jaar naar Amerika. Wat hebben we het fijn gehad. Veel gelachen, met elkaar gesproken en wat leken we op elkaar. U vertelde me regelmatig dat ik de dochter was die u nooit gekregen heeft en zo voelde het ook.
Ik ga u verschrikkelijk missen, maar nooit vergeten.. Dag lieve tante Arda♥.
Erick, Luke en Derek, gecondoleerd met het het overlijden van jullie Moeder en Oma, heel veel sterkte en in gedachten bij jullie. Liefs, Peter en Catja.
Catja en Peter Beijerinck
Family
May 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
P.C.A. Beijerinck
