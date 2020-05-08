Arda Henderiks
Tinton Falls - Arda Henderiks passed away peacefully at her home in Tinton Falls, NJ on Monday May 4th 2020 in the company of her loving son. She was born on April 5th 1927 in Nijkerk, Netherlands. She and her husband Hans and son Erick emigrated to the United States in 1955, making Asbury Park, NJ their home. Arda managed the family business retiring in 1993. She was a devout parishioner of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park. She served on the vestry and many other committees that served the communities. Arda had many interests. Arda was a frequent traveler touring most of the world. Arda enjoyed cultural diversity, expressed thru art, music, literature, and cooking. She practiced Yoga and Tai-Chi and loved her Great Danes.
Serviving are her son Dr. Erick Henderiks of Ocean, NJ, two grandsons, Lukas and Derek Henderiks of Ocean, NJ. Three Nephews, Marco Vink of Riverton NJ, Hans Fraterman of Bricktown,NJ, and Geroen Ten Bergen of Wellington, New Zealand, and Neice Catja Kraaij of Emnes, Netherlands.
There will be no public services at this time. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Lakewood NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Trinity Episcopal
Church food panty or your local food bank. Condolences for the family can be expressed at WWW.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Tinton Falls - Arda Henderiks passed away peacefully at her home in Tinton Falls, NJ on Monday May 4th 2020 in the company of her loving son. She was born on April 5th 1927 in Nijkerk, Netherlands. She and her husband Hans and son Erick emigrated to the United States in 1955, making Asbury Park, NJ their home. Arda managed the family business retiring in 1993. She was a devout parishioner of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park. She served on the vestry and many other committees that served the communities. Arda had many interests. Arda was a frequent traveler touring most of the world. Arda enjoyed cultural diversity, expressed thru art, music, literature, and cooking. She practiced Yoga and Tai-Chi and loved her Great Danes.
Serviving are her son Dr. Erick Henderiks of Ocean, NJ, two grandsons, Lukas and Derek Henderiks of Ocean, NJ. Three Nephews, Marco Vink of Riverton NJ, Hans Fraterman of Bricktown,NJ, and Geroen Ten Bergen of Wellington, New Zealand, and Neice Catja Kraaij of Emnes, Netherlands.
There will be no public services at this time. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Lakewood NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Trinity Episcopal
Church food panty or your local food bank. Condolences for the family can be expressed at WWW.buckleyfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.