Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty St
Long Branch, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty St
Long Branch, NJ
Ardella May Waller

Ardella May Waller Obituary
Ardella May Waller

Ocean Twp. - Ardella May Waller, age 79, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Genesis Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown. Della was a proud member of Second Baptist Church, Long Branch where she served as a Deaconess and on countless committees.

A Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, June 1 at Second Baptist Church 93 Liberty St, Long Branch where the family will receive friends at 10:30 AM until the memorial service at 11 AM. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019
