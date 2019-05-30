|
Ardella May Waller
Ocean Twp. - Ardella May Waller, age 79, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Genesis Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown. Della was a proud member of Second Baptist Church, Long Branch where she served as a Deaconess and on countless committees.
A Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, June 1 at Second Baptist Church 93 Liberty St, Long Branch where the family will receive friends at 10:30 AM until the memorial service at 11 AM. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019