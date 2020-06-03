Arie van Everdingen
Tinton Falls - Arie van Everdingen, 86, formerly of West Allenhurst, Associate Professor Emeritus of Art at Monmouth University, died June 3, 2020. Born in the Netherlands, Mr. van Everdingen came to the United States in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Upon separation from the military he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Fine Arts at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Alfred, NY. He taught in the public school system of Waldwick, NJ and was a faculty member and Studio Manager at Greenwich House Pottery in New York City before accepting a faculty position at Monmouth College in 1966, teaching ceramics, printmaking, and photography. He served as chair of the Department of Art from 1973 to 1981 and received Monmouth's prestigious Distinguished Teaching Award in 1993. Upon his retirement from Monmouth University in 1995 he was awarded emeritus status by the Board of Trustees.
His death was preceded by his parents, Francina and Dirk van Everdingen; his brother, John van Everdingen; and Mr. van Everdingen's partner of 56 years, Dr. Donald B. McKenzie. He is survived by his brothers and their wives, Fred and Becky, FL; Dirk and Agnes, NJ; and sister-in-law Judith, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private; there will be no visitation or service. A tribute to Mr. van Everdingen's dedication to the higher education of students may be made through a donation to The McKenzie/van Everdingen Endowed Scholarship Fund at Monmouth University ( 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764-1898. Phone: 732-923-4695 Email: scholarships@monmouth.edu ) or to the Alzheimer's Association - Greater NJ Chapter ( www.alz.org/donate Phone: 1-800-272-3900).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.