Ario G. Thomas
Howell - Ario G. Thomas, 77, of Howell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was born and raised in New Jersey. He served in the United States Army. Ario was an avid hunter and fisherman, also enjoying golf and bowling.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lowalla Thomas. Ario is survived by his step-children, Randolph Evans, Jacqueline DeGutis, Kathleen Gajewski, and Susan Thorpe, his brother Jesse Thomas and wife Kathy, sister Monica Thomas, and all their families.
Private services were held under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. Memorial contributions can be made in Ario's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.