Aristide Gangone
Aristide Gangone

West Belmar - Aristide G. Gangone 89 of the West Belmar section of Wall Township passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Aristide was born in Teggiano, Italy and came to the United States with his wife in 1963. He has resided in Jersey City for many years before moving full time to their summer residence in West Belmar.

Aristide was a Barber in Jersey City. He was a communicant of St. Rose Church, Belmar and was also a member of the San Cono Men's Auxiliary, Brooklyn, NY.

Aristide was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances Fornino Gangone in 2013, his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Surviving are his children, John and Connie Gangone of Denville, NJ, Palma Pizzi of Woodbridge, NJ, 4 grandchildren, Vincent Pizzi, Alessandra Pizzi and their father John Pizzi, Sara Gangone, Lauren Gangone and 2 sisters, Olga and Severina.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-8PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38105. For further information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
