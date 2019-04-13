|
Arlene C. Davis
Whiting - Arlene C. Davis of Whiting (formerly of Florence) passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday March 30, 2019 at home. She was 74.
She was raised and lived in Florence, NJ until moving to Whiting in 1999.
Arlene retired after 32 years from Rohm and Haas Chem. PA . She loved fishing, going to the shore, reading and crossword puzzles. She was an avid animal lover.
Predeceased by her husband William Davis, she is survived by her loving partner of 25 years, William A. Hengeli: her daughters, Dr. Kimberly Davis-Horowitz (Dr. Steven) and Jamie Davis (Adam) Grandson Jacob; Sister Janira Molnar (late Bill) and her children Roger and Trisha, well as extended family and friends and cat, Miss Kitty. She was cremated upon her request.
Services will be held at a later date as announced on Dennison's website. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Florence NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory may be sent to The Popcorn Park Zoo.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 13, 2019