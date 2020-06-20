Arlene Drake Measley



Little Silver -



Arlene Measley, wife and loving mother of 3, passed away quietly Friday morning, June 19th, at her home in Little Silver. Born in Elyria, Ohio, to Charles & Edith Drake, she was raised in Hammonton, NJ. After high school, she attended and graduated from Glassboro State College (Rowan University) where she had the unique honor of being the schools first Campus Queen (1948). She was also a member of the schools synchronized swim team, and was in Who's Who in Americas Universities & Colleges. Following college, Arlene pursued a career as an elementary school teacher and raised her family in Fair Haven. Over the years she enjoyed her time traveling, bird watching and painting.



She is survived by her husband John of 69 years, son Jay, and daughters Bonnie and Gail, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.



All services are private and under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ.









