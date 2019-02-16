Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Arlene Greenspan
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocean Township - Arlene Fein Greenspan, 76, passed away suddenly on February 14th, 2019. She lived in Ocean Township for over 50 years. Arlene was a teacher in the Asbury Park school district for 35 years and has continued to tutor even after retirement.

She is survived by her three children; Beth (Jeff), Michael, and Tracie (Drew), five grandchildren: Luke, Madyson, Kendall, Devyn, and Sophia, and her favorite furry companion "Alfie". Arlene was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 1pm on Sunday February 17th at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019
