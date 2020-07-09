Arlene Liantonio



Point Pleasant - Arlene Marie Liantonio (nee Ferdon) 80, passed away peacefully at Community Medical Center on July 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City she moved to Point Pleasant 30 years ago where she was lovingly known as "Nan" from Country Bakery. Predeceased by her husband Frank Liantonio. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Arlene Sharp (husband James) and son Frank Liantonio Jr. (wife Bonnie), 5 grandchildren, Dana Bulc (Mariusz) Samantha Simon (Jeffrey), Melissa Tomasso (Chris), Amy Liantonio and Frank Liantonio III, and 5 great grandchildren: Sofia, Shannon, Rebecca, Rachel, and Lucas. At the family's request funeral services will be private.









