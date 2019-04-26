|
|
Arlene M. Pfizenmaier
West Milford - Arlene M. Pfizenmaier (née Koster), 90, of West Milford (formerly of Mahwah, Martinsville, and most recently the Jersey Shore), entered into eternal life on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Llanfair House, Wayne. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 wonderful years, Edward J., Jr. (2016). Devoted mother of Edward J. III and his wife Jill, Jeffrey and his wife Cathi, and Melissa and her fiancé, Dave Pirrone. Cherished grandmother of Heather, Joshua, Jenni, Edward IV and Lindsey, and great-grandmother of Ryan, Madison, Alaina, Seth, Lauren, Jordan, Aubrey, Connor, Will, Ella and Bodhi. Predeceased by her sister, Bobbie Koster Bicher.
Arlene was born in Weehawken, NJ to Alva (née Schoonmaker) and Charles Koster. She was a graduate of Teaneck H.S., and went on to attend secretarial school in Manhattan. Upon graduation she was employed with the Hercules Powder Company, NYC. Arlene and Ed met through mutual friends, fell in love and were married January 13, 1951. Once her children left the nest, Arlene returned to work as a Sales Associate with the Epstein's Department Store family for many years, until retirement brought her and Ed down to the Jersey Shore, where they enjoyed life to the fullest, and looked forward to and enjoyed visits by her family. Arlene was an avid collector of antiques that were lovingly displayed in her home, and spent many happy sojourns hunting treasures while visiting with her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids here in New Jersey, New York, and California. Arlene and Ed were always present at their family's weddings, graduations, and at many, many birthdays. Arlene was a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma, and will be very much missed by her family and friends.
Visiting Saturday, April 27th, 9 AM - 11 AM, with a service at 10:45 AM, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge. Interment Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's memory to the of Greater NJ Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., #310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019