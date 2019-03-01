Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Quigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Quigg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Quigg Obituary
Arlene Quigg

Allenwood -

Arlene Quigg, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home in Allenwood. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, Arlene resided in Brick for many years before moving to Allenwood.

Mrs. Quiqq worked in Real Estate Sales for Leisure Village in Lakewood.

Arlene was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. She was a member of Pride of Wall Seniors.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph in 1995.

Surviving are her sons, Dennis and Joseph Quiqq and her daughter, Claudia Acocella; one brother and one sister; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home followed by the interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now