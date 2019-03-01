|
Arlene Quigg
Allenwood -
Arlene Quigg, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home in Allenwood. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, Arlene resided in Brick for many years before moving to Allenwood.
Mrs. Quiqq worked in Real Estate Sales for Leisure Village in Lakewood.
Arlene was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. She was a member of Pride of Wall Seniors.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph in 1995.
Surviving are her sons, Dennis and Joseph Quiqq and her daughter, Claudia Acocella; one brother and one sister; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home followed by the interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019