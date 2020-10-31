1/
Arlene Ruth Tonner
Arlene Ruth Tonner

Arlene Ruth Tonner, 73, of Neptune died on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ the daughter of the late Josephine and Theodore Cannon, she was a resident of Neptune for the past 48 years. Arlene met and married her husband Daniel J. Tonner in 1967.

Witty, smart, creative, caring and strong, she was devoted to her family as an amazing wife and mother. She found joy in crafting, sewing, island travel, classic films and caring for her animals, garden and home.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased buy her husband, Daniel. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Christine.

Memorial service will be held at 1pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 Osborn Ave., Manasquan.

Donations to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, at the above address, would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
