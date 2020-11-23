Arlene Sandra Bannerman
Freehold Township - Arlene Bannerman, 78, of Freehold Township, passed away on November 22, 2020, peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center Hospital in Brick. Born in Brooklyn on December 27, 1941, to Charles and Anita Rosen. She worked as a Librarian and graduated from Hunter College.
She met Warren Bannerman, who served in the Armed Forces and married him on April 6, 1963. They lived in Riverdale, NY before moving from the city to the suburbs to start a family in Freehold Township, NJ.
Arlene worked as an elementary school teacher in Freehold before starting a family and later returned to her love of teaching kids by substitute teaching in Jackson and Eatontown school systems. After her children all graduated from school, she then took a position and was a top sales associate for many years at Belden and Kay Jewelers as that was an interest she had from watching her dad do the same as his profession as she grew up.
She loved eating out and would celebrate every occasion with food including our half birthdays. She enjoyed watching Yankee games, golf, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor, the Hallmark Channel along with many other TV shows. She also had a fond interest in arts and crafts and spent many years as an instructor at camps during the summers while her children were growing up. She will be missed by all those surviving her.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Warren in 2002; her sisters, Lisa Rose Eisen, and Rochelle Saltzman. She is survived by her son, Brett Bannerman, and his wife, Deana of Old Bridge, her son Michael Bannerman of Lakewood; her daughter, Holly Blue, and husband, Ron of Toms River; seven grandchildren: Samantha, Kyle, Rayna, Tyler, Alyssa, Ashley, and Ryan along with one great-granddaughter, Kaleigh, and a grandson-in-law, Kyle Bossick.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Freehold Hebrew Benefit Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
New Jersey Chapter. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ. To find directions, or leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
