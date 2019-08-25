|
|
Arline Keir Hornik
Toms River - Arline Keir Hornik, 83, of Toms River passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Township.
She was predeceased by her mother, Mary McPherson Keir and father, James J. Keir and survived by her husband, Stephen C. Hornik, Sr., a retired union official.
She is also survived by her children, Susan Fundock and husband John, Bolton, CT and Janet Fundock and husband Mike, Cape Coral, Florida; stepchildren, Michele Tkacenko and husband Alex, Howell Township, and Stephen C. Hornik, Jr. and wife Robin, Port St. Lucie, Florida; a brother, Robert James Keir and wife Kathy, Massapequa, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Bruce Hornik and wife Marlene; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Arline was a big-hearted, wonderful person who cared about everyone.
She worked as a legal secretary immediately following graduation from high school and ended her professional career in 1995 as an administrative secretary for T&M Associates, Middletown spending 24 years there. Prior to that she was an administrative secretary for Levitt and Sons, Manalapan and Boise Cascade Building Company, Freehold.
Visitation will be at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019