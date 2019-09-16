|
|
Arline Marie Coleman
Brick - Born: April 10, 1937
Died: September 14, 2019
Arline Marie Coleman, 82 of Brick, New Jersey, passed away in her home on the afternoon of September 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City, Arline was a stay-at-home mom in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, before joining the student health and counseling center at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison in 1978. She helped keep the center going and worked with students for 20 years before retiring to the Jersey Shore. "Arline" to her friends, "Sis" to her husband and family, "Wheezy" to her three sons, and "Nanny" to her six grandchildren, she will be deeply missed.
Arline was preceded in death by her parents, Aline O'Mealia and Harold McNamara, and her sisters Judith Schubert and Elizabeth Ryan. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Ronald Coleman, and her sons and grandchildren Stephen Bland, 59, and his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Julia, of Sea Girt, New Jersey; Gary Bland, 57, of Bethesda, Maryland, and his wife, Lynda Grahill and their son, Carson, and daughter, Emery; and Larry Bland, 56, of Madison, New Jersey, and his wife, Donna, and their daughters, Courtney and Kaitlyn, and son, Thomas. She also leaves behind her brother James O'Mealia and wife Evelyn, and sister Patricia Hunt and husband Robert.
Arline first met Ron in the 7th grade in Jersey City, and they dated at Ferris High School, from which she graduated in 1954. They became reacquainted in 1969, married on July 11, 1970, and were together for nearly 50 years. While she was a super-devoted mom, the grandkids became the priority. Spending time with her grandchildren over the past 20 years or so was Arline's great delight. She could always be found watching and playing with them at the pool, beach, boardwalk, ice cream shop, and at many soccer, basketball, lacrosse games, swim meets and horse shows over the years.
Arline cherished the annual week-long visit to Lake George, New York, where a large group of extended family members have been enjoying their vacations for the past 45 years. She also loved spending time with her siblings, with whom she was very close, and new and old friends dating to her time in grade school. Arline had many friends at the Red Hat Society, where she had lots of fun as an active member for two decades. Later in life she loved to travel, making trips to Ireland, Greece and Turkey, and Paris and London, amongst other places.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals in Manasquan, 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in her remembrance may be made to the . To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019