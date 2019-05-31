|
Armando da Silva Braz
Tinton Falls - Armando da Silva Braz, 93 years old, of Tinton Falls, NJ, died of a massive stroke on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Faro, Portugal he emigrated to the United States in his early teens.
He was predeceased by his wife Carmen Duallo Braz; his parents, Joaquim and Francisca Braz and his brothers Tulio, Raul, Anacleto, and Bertrand. He is survived by two sons and three daughters: Armando; Frances McDonough; Ric; Karen; Debi Case and 11 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. He will be interred at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the John Quadrino Foundation, 3223 Juniper Lane, Falls Church, VA 22044. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019