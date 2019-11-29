|
|
Armando Giuliano
Manchester - Armando Giuliano of Manchester, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 91.
Visitation will be at the LaMonica Memorial Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 am in St. Rose of Lima Church, followed by the Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, both in East Hanover.
For complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit lamonicamemorialhome.com or call (973) 992-5581.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019