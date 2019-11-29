Services
LaMonica Memorial Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 992-5581
Resources
More Obituaries for Armando Giuliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armando Giuliano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Armando Giuliano Obituary
Armando Giuliano

Manchester - Armando Giuliano of Manchester, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 91.

Visitation will be at the LaMonica Memorial Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 am in St. Rose of Lima Church, followed by the Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, both in East Hanover.

For complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit lamonicamemorialhome.com or call (973) 992-5581.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -