Arnold B. Hart Sr.
Long Branch - Arnold B. Hart Sr., 72, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arnold graduated from Red Bank H.S. where he became known as "Grass" and "Superfly." Arnold worked at the Red Bank YMCA for many years before retiring in 2015. Visitation will be Friday July 24th from 11am until the funeral service at 12pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.