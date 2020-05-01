Arnold G. D'Ambrosa
Point Pleasant - Arnold G. D'Ambrosa, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Rahway, he has lived in Point Pleasant for over forty years. Mr. D'Ambrosa was a graduate of Leonia High School and spent most of his time at Pine Cone Resort.
He was predeceased by his father, Arnold D'Ambrosa; mother, Barbara DeCresce; and father-in-law, Robert "Chick."
Surviving are his beloved wife of twenty-nine years, Roxane D'Ambrosa; two children, Toni Ann D'Ambrosa and Donzi D'Ambrosa, both of Point Pleasant; and two brothers, David D'Ambrosa of Point Pleasant and Christopher DeCresce of Brielle. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Sandee, and sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband, Todd, all of Goshen, NY; brother-in-law, Scott of NYC; nephew, T.J. of Cerritos, CA; niece, Raquel of Boca Raton, FL; and cousins, friends, and his loving canine companion, "Buster."
Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Thoracic Society, 25 Broadway, NY, NY 10004 www.thoracic.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Point Pleasant - Arnold G. D'Ambrosa, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Rahway, he has lived in Point Pleasant for over forty years. Mr. D'Ambrosa was a graduate of Leonia High School and spent most of his time at Pine Cone Resort.
He was predeceased by his father, Arnold D'Ambrosa; mother, Barbara DeCresce; and father-in-law, Robert "Chick."
Surviving are his beloved wife of twenty-nine years, Roxane D'Ambrosa; two children, Toni Ann D'Ambrosa and Donzi D'Ambrosa, both of Point Pleasant; and two brothers, David D'Ambrosa of Point Pleasant and Christopher DeCresce of Brielle. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Sandee, and sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband, Todd, all of Goshen, NY; brother-in-law, Scott of NYC; nephew, T.J. of Cerritos, CA; niece, Raquel of Boca Raton, FL; and cousins, friends, and his loving canine companion, "Buster."
Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Thoracic Society, 25 Broadway, NY, NY 10004 www.thoracic.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.