Arnold G. D'AmbrosaPoint Pleasant - Arnold G. D'Ambrosa, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.Born in Rahway, he has lived in Point Pleasant for over forty years. Mr. D'Ambrosa was a graduate of Leonia High School and spent most of his time at Pine Cone Resort.He was predeceased by his father, Arnold D'Ambrosa; mother, Barbara DeCresce; and father-in-law, Robert "Chick."Surviving are his beloved wife of twenty-nine years, Roxane D'Ambrosa; two children, Toni Ann D'Ambrosa and Donzi D'Ambrosa, both of Point Pleasant; and two brothers, David D'Ambrosa of Point Pleasant and Christopher DeCresce of Brielle. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Sandee, and sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband, Todd, all of Goshen, NY; brother-in-law, Scott of NYC; nephew, T.J. of Cerritos, CA; niece, Raquel of Boca Raton, FL; and cousins, friends, and his loving canine companion, "Buster."Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Thoracic Society, 25 Broadway, NY, NY 10004 www.thoracic.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com